Leading with Integrity During Times of Crisis Join Rob Chesnut, Chief Ethics Officer of Airbnb, as he discusses the importance of corporate integrity during a crisis.
Originally aired May 01, 2020
Corporate integrity is particularly important in a crisis, when fear and uncertainty can permeate a workforce and a community. Leaders are under a microscope. Their words and actions can have a big impact on trust and reputation that will linger long after the crisis. This webinar will cover how to lead with integrity, even when making difficult decisions.
Key audience takeaways:
- Stay true to your values even during times of crisis.
- Anticipate new ethical blindspots and adapt your integrity code accordingly.
- Update your communication style to reassure rattled employees.
- Support your local communities and non-traditional employees.
- Build good will with acts of kindness and sacrifice.
Hosted by Rob Chesnut, Chief Ethics Officer of Airbnb, Inc., a role he took on in late 2019 after almost four years as Airbnb’s General Counsel. Rob is a graduate of Harvard Law School and the University of Virginia. He worked for 14 years with the U.S. Justice Department, where he prosecuted bank robberies, kidnappings, murder, and espionage cases, including the prosecution of CIA employee Aldrich Ames. He joined eBay in 1999 as its third lawyer, where he led eBay’s North America legal team and later founded the Internet’s first ecommerce person to person Trust and Safety operation. Rob subsequently spent nearly 6 years as the General Counsel and first attorney at digital education leader Chegg, where he helped take the company public in 2013.
