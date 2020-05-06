Join us as we sit down with Allen Gutierrez, Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development at the the U.S. SBA, to discuss what resources are available.

Originally aired May 06, 2020

Did you know the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has resources to help entrepreneurs and small business owners, like yourself, through the COVID-19 crisis? Well, we sit down with Allen Gutierrez, Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development at the the U.S. SBA, to discuss what resources are available.

During our Q&A, Allen will discuss:

- What tools and resources are easily available for you

- What resources will you have after the crisis is over

- What are your financial options outside the Paycheck Protection Program

As Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, Allen Gutierrez is dedicated to enhancing the nationwide network of offices, business executives, and mentors that support current and aspiring business owners as they start, grow, and compete in today’s global market.