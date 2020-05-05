How Do You Navigate Entrepreneurship In A Time of Uncertainty Join former NBA superstar Amar'e Stoudemire and PR expert Danielle Sabrina as they discuss their keys to navigating uncertainty.
Originally aired May 05, 2020
Entrepreneurs are now left in a period of uncertainty. We really don't know what tomorrow looks, leaving us so many questions, including:
- How do you build?
- How do you focus?
- How do you set goals?
Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, sits down with Entrepreneur contributor, Danielle Sabrina and former NBA superstar Amar'e Stoudemire to discuss their keys to navigating uncertainty. Danielle has gone through her share of uncertainty in her career, from transitioning from the youngest Wall Street trader to an unproven publicist. And Amar'e has gone through his rollercoaster rides throughout his NBA and post-NBA career.
You won't to miss this webinar, as Danielle and Amar'e share their personal experiences to navigating during uncertain times.
