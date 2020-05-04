We sit down with Donn Davis, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Professional Fighters League, to discuss how the PFL is planning on recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

Originally aired May 04, 2020

We sit down with Donn Davis, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Donn joins us to discuss how the PFL is planning on recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plus he shares with us:

- How he identified the PFL has his next big investment

- Growth strategy for the PFL

- The value of integrity as an entrepreneur

- And his 2 keys to identifying a successful venture and growth opportunity

Donn Davis co-founded Revolution in 2005, and he focuses on investing in and helping build disruptive digital companies in media, gaming, entertainment, and sports.

Donn previously served as CEO of Exclusive Resorts, building it from a start-up to the market leader, establishing its unique member experience, innovative business model, and blue-chip brand, while growing revenue 10x and scaling real estate assets to over $1 billion.