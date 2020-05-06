Save Money and Grow Your Business With These Negotiation Tactics Join Alexandra Carter, a world-renowned negotiation trainer for the United Nations, as she discusses how to best negotiate with vendors and clients to avoid gaps in payments/services.
Originally aired May 06, 2020
During these trying times, businesses are slowing down and many are suspending all work until we can safely return to a new normal. As a result, many entrepreneurs and leadership teams will need to negotiate with vendors and clients to avoid gaps in payments/services.
Our key guest, Alexandra Carter, author of ASK FOR MORE: Ten Questions to Negotiate Anything, is a Columbia Law School Professor, Director of the Mediation Clinic at Columbia Law School, and a world-renowned negotiation trainer for the United Nations. She shares with us her keys behind a successful negotiation.
Plus, Alex will explore:
- Why asking the right questions is critical for negotiation and leadership
- The Ask for More framework for negotiation success
- Negotiation tactics to include in a proposal for your counterpart whether it’s a landlord, vendor, etc. about why you are unable to meet your obligations and why, regardless of that, you are a better choice than your competitors or another option
- Tactics to negotiate delayed payments by showing a plan for recovery. Your long-term prospects may make you a lot more attractive than starting over with someone else
- How you may need to alter your tactics when negotiating by phone, which removes in-person social cues, if in-person or video calls are not an option
- How to focus on the underlying problem rather than reaching directly for a solution.
- Dealing with the two emotions known to kill negotiations: fear and guilt, especially during this time of high emotion and anxiety
- How to find a common ground between what you want and what your client/vendor needs
- Negotiating with people in your home to make time and space for work at home while sustaining a work/life balance
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!