Originally aired May 26, 2020

In this webinar, Rick Grossmann focuses on a variety of operational strategies to improve the efficiencies within your business. Many business models have adapted to the new way of doing business and many innovations have been revealed that will continue after the pandemic is over. We will evaluate and discuss these innovations with our guests.

Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.

Rick had the honor of working with his mentor, Erwin Keup, as a contributing Author for the 7th edition of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise Bible published by Entrepreneur Press. Mr. Grossmann has been chosen as the new Author of Franchise Bible and his 8th Edition was released worldwide in January of 2017. He currently serves as an executive coach and strategist for multiple franchise clients.