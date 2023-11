Learn how to use technology to improve your business model and hear about how other business owners are implementing new hi-tech solutions to serve their customers and communities.

Originally aired Jun 01, 2020

Many franchisors and franchise owners have reported that technology tools have been a big part of getting through this ever-changing marketplace that has been suddenly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn how to use technology to improve your business model and hear about how other business owners are implementing new hi-tech solutions to serve their customers and communities.

Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.

Rick had the honor of working with his mentor, Erwin Keup, as a contributing Author for the 7th edition of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise Bible published by Entrepreneur Press. Mr. Grossmann has been chosen as the new Author of Franchise Bible and his 8th Edition was released worldwide in January of 2017. He currently serves as an executive coach and strategist for multiple franchise clients.