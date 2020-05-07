Join our expert Jeremy Gutsche as he discuss his company’s firsthand experience working with leading innovators and how he helped them thrive in times of crisis.

Originally aired May 07, 2020

What we must remember is that the greatest innovations come from times of change and uncertainty. Disney, CNN, Hyatt, MTV, and General Electric are just a few examples of companies that were founded in periods of economic recession. Navigating through crisis requires an organization to adapt and change. This requires a culture that encourages testing and experimental failure.

Join us on our free webinar, How Do We Navigate The Doom and Gloom and INNOVATE Through Crisis?, to discover how you and your organization can adapt with the times. As part of Entrepreneur’s ongoing Recovery Planning Series, this webinar will feature insights from entrepreneur, author and educator Jeremy Gutsche. He will discuss his company’s firsthand experience working with leading innovators and how he helped them thrive in times of crisis, as well as:

Trends and predictions we’re already experiencing due to coronavirus

The importance of solving a consumer need in times of crisis

How to use crisis to cut through red tape and try new things

How to shift perspective, sparking revolution

Why it’s ok to break the rules that paralyze change

The importance of letting ideas that normally can dismissed thrive

Jeremy Gutsche, MBA, CFA, is a New York Times bestselling author, an award-winning innovation expert and the CEO of Trend Hunter, the world's largest trend firm with 3 billion views, 200,000 idea hunters from 150 million visitors. He even got to help NASA prototype the journey to Mars!