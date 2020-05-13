Join author and entrepreneur Kim Walsh Phillips as she discusses best practices for driving leads in today's world.

Originally aired May 13, 2020

Join author and entrepreneur Kim Walsh Phillips as she discusses best practices for driving leads in today's world.

Attendees of this webinar will discover:

1. The "New Consumer Psychology" that can trigger a sale whether you are b to b or b to c

2. A hidden gateway to quickly generating a flood leads you can launch in just minutes

3. How to be a "welcomed guest" instead of an intrusive pest to your prospects, customers and referral sources

4. A 7 day launch plan to quickly generate results

Plus, get actual plug and play examples from marketing campaigns that are working right now!

Kim Walsh Phillips, is the founder of Powerful Professionals, a business coaching company. She's a multi-seven-figure business founder with a tendency to say “crazy pants” a little too often. As a keynoter, she's shared the stage with Tony Robbins, Kevin O'Leary & Gary Vaynerchuk. Kim is also the co-author of No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing, 2nd Edition.