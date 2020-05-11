How Should You Think About Innovation Going Forward Join us as we speak to investor and educator Alexandre Lazarow as he discusses how entrepreneurs can innovate to meet the new needs of consumers.
Originally aired May 11, 2020
It’s supposedly a new world out there and consumers are going to need so many new things. But what does that really mean? How do we, as entrepreneurs, innovate to meet the new needs of consumers?
This free webinar, How Should You Think About Innovation Going Forward, will help you understand what steps you should take to innovate your business. Plus the webinar will answer questions like:
- Where are the gaps in the marketplace?
- How to identify real problems?
- How to keep your business sustainable?
The webinar, part of Entrepreneur’s Recovery Planning Series, features a conversation with investor and educator Alexandre Lazarow, who has studied the ways that entrepreneurs around the globe are innovating. He's the author of Out-Innovate: How Global Entrepreneurs — from Delhi to Detroit — Are Rewriting the Rules of Silicon Valley, and teaches entrepreneurship at the Middlebury Institute.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!