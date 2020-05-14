Join Harvard Business School Professor Rebecca Henderson as she discusses why entrepreneurs are central to building a better world and why there are million dollar businesses to be built along the way.

Originally aired May 14, 2020

We’re living in extraordinary times. Inequality is escalating, climate change continues to barrel towards us, and the pandemic has shut down the economy. Can entrepreneurs help?

Tune into this free webinar Make a Positive Impact on the World and Build a Profitable Business at the Same Time to find out why entrepreneurs are central to building a better world – and why there are million dollar businesses to be built along the way. This webinar will feature insights from Harvard Business School Professor Rebecca Henderson. She’s spent her entire career studying innovation and will give you both reason to hope and some concrete ideas as to how you can make a difference – while building a business at the same time.

Attendees of this webinar will learn about: