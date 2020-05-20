Join WW CEO Mindy Gross as she discusses the most important actions a leader can take right now and how leaders can see great opportunity in this crisis.

Originally aired May 20, 2020

Great leaders are needed now more than ever — so how can you step up for your team?

In this webinar, we learn the answers from seasoned CEO Mindy Grossman. She took a company public during the 2008 recession, and is now the CEO of WW (formerly Weight Watchers), which is rapidly transforming itself through these challenging times. Grossman speaks with Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer, and walks viewers through the most important actions a leader can take right now — and how leaders can see great opportunity in this crisis.