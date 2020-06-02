Originally aired Jun 02, 2020

Several states have stay-at-home orders expiring this week, which means individual business owners must decide whether to reopen their doors now, or stay closed longer than their competitors will. For businesses in the midst of their reopening plans, Bob Prosen will discuss the most important things to communicate to customers and on social media, why businesses should consider interviewing their customers before, during, and after their reopening, as well as what how to prioritize the safety of both customers and employees.

Bob will also discuss: