The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Updated for Today's World Join us as we discuss how entrepreneurs can reinvent themselves in this crisis and put these habits into practice.

Originally aired Jun 10, 2020

Thirty years ago, Stephen Covey wrote the best-selling book 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, which changed the way people think about success and how they pursue it. On the anniversary of the book’s publication, it is being re-released with new insights from Sean Covey, Stephen’s son and president of FranklinCovey Education. 

Join us for this free webinar, as Sean discusses:

  • Applying the 7 Habits to today's world
  • How entrepreneurs can reinvent themselves in this crisis
  • Achieving physical, mental, social/emotional and spiritual renewal
  • Famous leaders and creators who put the 7 Habits into daily practice

Sean Covey is a business executive, author, speaker, and innovator. He is the president of FranklinCovey Education and is devoted to transforming education throughout the world through a principle-centered leadership approach. Sean directs FranklinCovey’s whole school transformation process, called Leader in Me®, which is now in more than 5,000 schools and 50 countries worldwide.

