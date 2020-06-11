Start Up Fundamentals, Raising Capital 101 Learn core strategies for successfully raising capital along with timely tactics to help you succeed when you need it most.
Originally aired Jun 11, 2020
Raising venture capital in any market has a very low probability of success for most companies. The ratio still stands that on average 1 in 300 companies that present to investors secure investment. This ratio will only get worse for entrepreneurs in the near to medium term.
And investors are still trying re-orient to the markets along with temporary and permanent changes in how we conduct business. Investor activity has slowed dramatically, valuations are plummeting, and many growing companies need money now more than ever. So, what can entrepreneurs do to effectively raise capital in this environment?
Join Ross O'Brien as he walks you through some of the core strategies for successfully raising capital, many of which are in the book Cannabis Capital, which are applicable to businesses in any industry, along with timely tactics to help you succeed when you need it most.
Ross O’Brien is the Founder and CEO of cannabis venture capital firm Bonaventure Equity and of the Cannabis Dealmakers Summit event series. O'Brien is the author of Cannabis Capital, the first book to be published on cannabis venture capital.
