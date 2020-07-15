Planning for Organizational Change: HR Strategies to Help Your Business Navigate the New 'Normal' What managers need to know in regard to managing their employees as workplaces continue to evolve.
Originally aired Jul 15, 2020
No business is immune to the massive changes resulting from the health crisis. Organizations have proven themselves to be agile, and employees have demonstrated adaptability by working in varying environments. Over the last several weeks, 92 percent of businesses made efforts to shift to a remote workforce, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll and TriNet to better understand broad COVID-19 related sentiment.
As companies stay the course but also look toward the future—when workers begin returning to physical office locations—managers need to understand the complexities of change that will have to be managed. More than 70 percent of small- and medium-size business owners who participated in the recent survey said they have made HR changes or plan to make them as a result of the pandemic, such as ramping up employee health programs and increasing capabilities by outsourcing HR.
Business owners will need the proper HR strategies to manage this transition. You’ll learn these and more during Planning for Organizational Change: HR Strategies to Help Your Business Navigate the New ‘Normal’, a free webinar presented by TriNet and Entrepreneur. You’ll hear from HR experts on what the ongoing COVID-19 landscape could mean for SMBs and the considerations to transition employees from traditional workplace and habits to new, flexible work situations, including socially distant and remote employee behaviors.
This conversation will be moderated by Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein and feature Darby Starnes, TriNet’s Manager of Strategy and Content. Attendees will learn HR perspectives on ways that all businesses will need to rethink operations from the back of the house to the front. You’ll also hear about:
- Questioning four functional and operational P’s.
- Understanding changes to compensation and benefits.
- Setting the proper systems and tools so you’re able to implement necessary changes.
- Communicating and enforcing planning updates, policy changes, and productivity guidelines.
