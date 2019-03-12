Originally aired Mar 12, 2019

As entrepreneurs, we’re no strangers to change -- in fact, we’re intimately familiar with it. But how do we link arms with change and make it a moment we look forward to rather than fear? Our brains evolved with a negativity bias, which can make change feel heavy and daunting. In this session, you will learn simple steps to overcome the negativity bias, embrace change and embody resilience -- even in the most challenging moments.