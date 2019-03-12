Thriving Through Change: Cultivating Resilience and Success In Your Business Discover the simple steps to overcome negativity bias, embrace change and embody resilience.
Originally aired Mar 12, 2019
As entrepreneurs, we’re no strangers to change -- in fact, we’re intimately familiar with it. But how do we link arms with change and make it a moment we look forward to rather than fear? Our brains evolved with a negativity bias, which can make change feel heavy and daunting. In this session, you will learn simple steps to overcome the negativity bias, embrace change and embody resilience -- even in the most challenging moments.
