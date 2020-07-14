Join us as we delve into practical leadership advice and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in today's landscape.

If you have ever wondered how a startup becomes a global phenom and gets acquired by one of the world's biggest brands, you won't want to miss this one. This leadership series is hosted by Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar as he sits down virtually for a fireside chat with Noam Bardin, CEO of Waze -- the world's largest crowdsourced navigation app (acquired by Google for nearly $1B in 2013). This "If You Knew Then..." conversation will delve into practical leadership advice, personal life philosophies and guiding principles, and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in today's landscape.

Other topics that will be covered include:

The keys to getting acquired by one of the world's biggest tech titans

Going from 0 to 60 while keeping your culture DNA

How to steer an engaged community of users & manage crowdsourced data

Best practices for driving mobile app revenue

Innovation and the future of transportation

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Under his leadership, the online platform has accumulated more than 10 million employee ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies to become one of the most trusted third party resources for workplace and salary data since launching in 2016.

Noam Bardin has served as CEO of Waze, since March 2009, building the company to become one of the world's most talked-about startups through its acquisition by Google in June 2013. Noam continues to lead the global Waze team within Google to help Wazers around the world enjoy faster, safer drives, and launched Waze Carpool to enable drivers and riders to work together to end traffic.