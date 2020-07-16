Originally aired Jul 16, 2020

How many different sales channels does your business have? Many entrepreneurs have suffered over the past few months because their channels were not diversified enough. From brick and mortar to online website sales, there are plenty of options to help your business grow.



Join us for this free webinar, as Jared Mitchell, an expert in digital marketing & e-commerce strategy and founder of Beefysites, sits down with us to take you through some of the popular sales channels and talk about why it’s important for your business to invest in sales channel diversification.

Key Takeaways:

How to expand your sales channels to prepare for a predicted second wave later this year

Understand the ten most popular e-commerce sales channels and how you can use them to diversify your sales

The importance of investing in different sales channels

An Expert in Digital Marketing & e-Commerce Strategy, Jared Mitchell is the Founder of Beefysites, a company that helps entrepreneurs start and grow their e-commerce businesses. Jared is the head of e-Commerce for Neil Patel, the well-known Entrepreneur & Bestselling Author. Jared Mitchell is also the co-Owner of Skincare By Alana, an e-commerce skincare business that has sold over 30 million dollars in product on their own website (not via Amazon).