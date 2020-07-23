How to Build a Successful Brand App We speak with tech entrepreneur Adam Cohen-Aslatei as he discusses how to build your own app through his success story for S’More.

Originally aired Jul 23, 2020

Tech entrepreneur Adam Cohen-Aslatei discusses how to build your own app, sharing success lessons he's learned while launching his innovative dating app S’More. Adam breaks down the process from ideation to raising money, and explains why investors want in on apps, even during the pandemic. 

Key Takeaways: 

  • How to build a successful app in today's market 
  • How to differentiate yourself from other competitors
  • Tactics for successfully finding investors 
  • How to build awareness around your brand 

Adam is the former Managing Director  of Chappy, Bumble’s gay dating app. He has over twelve years of experience, including almost 5 years at The Meet Group (MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, hi5, Lovoo, and Growlr). Adam is a high growth digital marketing expert, having led marketing teams for both leading publishers and for ad tech companies. He combines the best of brand and performance marketing to deliver flawless execution. 

