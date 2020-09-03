How to Find Ruthless Consistency: Refocus, Realign and Recommit Yourself for Results Join Author Michael Canic, PhD, as he introduces a system for committing to focus, alignment and execution, and discusses how to inspire your team to find the will to do what it takes to win.
Originally aired Sep 03, 2020
To lead their people through a year of unprecedented change, the thing leaders need most is “ruthless consistency.” Join Author Michael Canic, PhD, as he introduces a system for committing to focus, alignment and execution, and discusses how to inspire your team to find the will to do what it takes to win.
Key Takeaways
- The real reason why 60-70% of strategic change initiatives fail
- The three things you must get “right” to execute and to win
- The one trait all successful leaders have in common
Michael Canic, PhD, is the author of RUTHLESS CONSISTENCY: How Committed Leaders Execute Strategy, Implement Change and Build Organizations That Win. He is also the founder and president of Making Strategy Happen, a consultancy which helps committed leaders turn ambition into strategy, and strategy into reality. Previously he held leadership positions at The Atlanta Consulting Group and FedEx. Michael earned a PhD in the psychology of human performance from the University of British Columbia and helped coach their football team to a national championship, led strategic change initiatives in the corporate world, and spent the past 25 years consulting with CEOs and top management teams across North America.
