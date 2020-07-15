Join us as we discuss how to best bring on affordable developers and tech talent for your new business.

Originally aired Jul 15, 2020

Got a great business idea but lacking the coding skills to make it a reality? Join us for our live webinar with Dina Bayasanova, CEO of skills-based talent marketplace PitchMe, as she discusses how to best bring on affordable developers and tech talent for your new business.

Key takeaways:

Why now is the perfect time to find affordable tech talent

How to nail your job description

What talent are really looking for in employers today

Dina Bayasanova is co-founder and CEO of PitchMe, a skills-based talent marketplace for career development and job search. After 12 years working for multinationals, Dina moved into the world of startups, establishing herself as a thought-leader in the future of the work industry, and getting involved as a mentor at the Exeter Entrepreneurship society and the Kings College Accelerator. Dina was the winner of the MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge, 2019.

