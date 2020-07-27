Join us as our experts discuss real-world applications for both franchisors and franchise owners to improve their training systems to grow faster and save money and time along the way.

Originally aired Jul 27, 2020

In this installment of our Franchise series, learn how to leverage the most efficient technologies with the franchise industry's best practices to take your brand education to the "Zenith Franchise Level".

In this webinar, Franchise experts Rick Grossmann is joined by special guest Kevin Campbell from Kevin Campbell Films to discuss real-world applications for both franchisors and franchise owners to improve their training systems to grow faster and save money and time along the way.

Key Takeaways:

How to grow your franchise faster

Saving money and time through efficient technologies

How to improve your training systems to improve your brand education

Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.

Rick had the honor of working with his mentor, Erwin Keup, as a contributing Author for the 7th edition of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise Bible published by Entrepreneur Press. Mr. Grossmann has been chosen as the new Author of Franchise Bible and his 8th Edition was released worldwide in January of 2017. He currently serves as an executive coach and strategist for multiple franchise clients.