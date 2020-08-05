Join Paul Charney, CEO of Funworks, as he discusses the best ways to approach branding, sell customers your dream, and integrate feedback into the branding process from step one.

Originally aired Aug 05, 2020

Got a great new business idea but struggling to nail down your branding and mission?

Join us for our live webinar with Paul Charney, CEO of Oakland based creative agency Funworks as he discusses the best ways to approach branding, sell customers your dream, and integrate feedback into the branding process from step one.

Key Takeaways:

The first step in the branding process should always be the ‘why’

Why logos and naming should not be the first step in the process

How to bring outside opinions into the creative process from day one

Paul Charney is co-founder and CEO of Funworks, an Oakland based creative agency built around collaboration and design thinking. Funworks work with companies from Fortune 500 to startups, incorporating sketch and improv comedians into the creative and branding processes in an activity they have coined ‘Funmentum’. Before launching FunWorks Paul had a 20-year career in branding and advertising and is one of the founders of Killing My Lobster, a sketch comedy troupe in San Francisco.

