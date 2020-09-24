Direct-to-Consumer Success: A Conversation with the President of a Multi-Million Dollar Brand Tune into this free webinar to learn how Thompson Tee found success and how you can, too.
Originally aired Sep 24, 2020
Distribution is a question that weighs heavily on every inventor’s mind. In the product space, you have multiple options to choose from — and one is inevitably going to be more suited for your business than others.
If you’re a direct-to-consumer business or want to see if this distribution model is right for you, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn from Shark Tank success story and the President of Thompson Tee, Billy Thompson. Join us for a free webinar, Direct-to-Consumer Success: A Conversation with the President of a Multi-Million Dollar Brand, presented by NetSuite and Entrepreneur.
In this live, streamed video conversation, Jill Schiefelbein, author of Dynamic Communication, will interview Thompson about how his product went from an idea, to a Shark Tank success story, to a multi-million dollar brand.
Tune in to learn more about Thompson’s direct-to-consumer success story and gain insight into:
- Choosing direct-to-consumer as a distribution channel
- Strategizing digital marketing and website development
- Supporting customers in the direct-to-consumer space
- Developing real-time reporting to manage and grow your business
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!