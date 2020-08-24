How to Start a Business During a Downturn Join Jonathan Greechan, co-founder of Founder Institute, as he outlines the advantages and disadvantages of launching during an economic downturn, and why now is the perfect time to start a new business.
Originally aired Aug 24, 2020
Unsure as to whether now is the right time to get started on your new business idea? Join us for our live webinar with Jonathan Greechan, co-founder of Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator program, as he outlines the advantages and disadvantages of launching during an economic downturn, and explains why he believes that now is the perfect time to start a new business.
Key takeaways:
- How history has shown us that economic downturns create opportunities for savvy entrepreneurs
- What business models are likely to succeed in the current climate, and which won’t
- How to create a business which solves new problems in the new normal
Jonathan Greechan is the co-founder of the Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator. Since launching during the Great Recession in 2009, Jonathan and Adeo Ressi have grown and scaled the organization to chapters in over 185 cities and 60 countries, which have produced over 4000 portfolio companies with nearly $1 billion in venture funding. In his career, Jonathan has advised thousands of technology startups on marketing, growth, and product strategy, and has spoken at startup conferences on four continents. Jonathan also currently serves as an Advisor to Oxford Entrepreneurs (Oxford University) and the USC Incubator (University of Southern California).
