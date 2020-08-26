Originally aired Aug 26, 2020

Setting up a new business and want to cover your bases legally? Join us for our live webinar with Jim Gatto, partner at Sheppard Mullin as he shares his experiences from 30+ years helping startups and technology companies trademark products, protect their intellectual property, and set up solid legal frameworks for their businesses.

Key takeaways:

How to avoid common legal mistakes made by new business owners

How to protect your intellectual property from a legal standpoint

How to prepare your company legally before raising funding

Jim Gatto is a partner in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin Washington, D.C. office. Jim leverages his unique combination of nearly 30 years of IP experience, business insights and attention to technology trends to help companies develop IP and other legal strategies that are aligned with their business objectives. His practice focuses on all aspects of intellectual property, internet and technology law, including patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret and open source.

