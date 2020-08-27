Learn about the best types of content you can use to get the most traction out of each social media network and grow your audiences.

Originally aired Aug 27, 2020

Social networking websites are much like any other human social constructs—each website requires different behaviors and has different expectations of its participants. Visiting each social network can be like being in a different country. Interacting with Facebook friends requires you to behave very differently from connecting with colleagues on LinkedIn. To reach your audience, you need customized content that caters to each platform.

In this free, live webinar, Mike Alton, co-author of Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing, will teach you about the best types of content you can use to get the most traction out of each social media network and grow your audiences.

Mike Allton is a Content Marketing Practitioner—a title he invented to represent his holistic approach to content marketing that leverages blogging, social media, email marketing, and SEO to drive traffic, generate leads, and convert those leads into sales. He is an award-winning Blogger, Speaker, and Author at The Social Media Hat, and Brand Evangelist at Agorapulse. As Brand Evangelist, Mike works directly with other social media educators, influencers, agencies and brands to explore and develop profitable relationships with Agorapulse.