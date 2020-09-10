How to Run Facebook Ads on a Budget Join Amanda Robinson, Facebook Ads expert, as she discusses the 4 components of Facebook ads to help you build momentum in your business.
Originally aired Sep 10, 2020
The best way to rapidly grow an online audience and keep your brand top of mind is through paid advertising. But when you are on a tight marketing budget and you don’t have a lot of room for experimenting with Facebook Ads to make them work, you need a plan for making the most efficient use of your marketing dollars.
Join us for this live webinar with our key speaker Amanda Robinson, Facebook Ads expert, as she will teach you the 4 components of Facebook ads that work together to help you build momentum in your business and make Facebook ads "work" for you!
• Creating Ads
• Audiences & Targeting
• Budget & Strategy
• Reporting & Optimizing
Amanda Robinson is The Digital Gal. She is widely recognized in the digital marketing industry for her knowledge, training, skills and coaching as a Facebook Ads expert with her Swift Kick In the Ads Membership, her 4 Week Facebook Ads Training Bootcamp, and for her creative chatbot skills. She is an international speaker who is regularly featured as a guest on digital marketing podcasts and advises for several Memberships of thousands of entrepreneurs and business owners.
