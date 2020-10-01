What You Need To Know About Psychedelics with Aubrey Marcus Ken Jordan, editor in chief of Lucid News, takes an in-depth look at psychedelics with guest Aubrey Marcus, founder of ONNIT and an outspoken advocate of plant-based psychedelics.
Originally aired Oct 01, 2020
Ken Jordan, editor in chief of Lucid News and contributing partner to Green Entrepreneur, takes an in-depth look at psychedelics with guest Aubrey Marcus—the founder of ONNIT and an outspoken advocate of plant-based psychedelics.
This Fireside Chat with cover the following questions:
- Why should someone who has never taken psychedelics be interested in them?
- How have psychedelics been important in your life?
- How does one take psychedelics? What are the different ways to take them?
- What is the legality around psychedelics?
- How do you integrate psychedelics into your own biohacking and personal optimization protocols?
- As an athlete, do you find that psychedelic use enhances your performance?
- Do you micro-dose? What are the advantages or disadvantages of microdosing?
- What do you think about the legalization movement around psychedelics?
Ken Jordan, editor in chief of Lucid News, has been a pioneer in progressive, conscious culture for decades. In 2007 he co-founded the consciousness network Evolver and its online journal Reality Sandwich, which he edited until 2019.
Aubrey Marcus is the founder and CEO of Onnit, a lifestyle brand based on a holistic health philosophy he calls Total Human Optimization. Onnit is an Inc. 500 company and an industry leader with products optimizing millions of lives, including many top professional athletes around the world.
