How to Turn a Family Business into a National Powerhouse Join us for a conversation with the Former CEO of Dunkin Donuts as he discusses the serious challenges businesses face today.
Originally aired Oct 15, 2020
Entrepreneurs all over the world dream of expanding their business from around the corner to around the world. While today those dreams look doubtful, hope can be found from the story of Robert Rosenberg, the former CEO of Dunkin’ Donuts, who managed to do so despite decades of economic downturns, near bankruptcy and constant change.
In this webinar, Robert Rosenberg, author of Around the Corner to Around the World: A Dozen Lessons I Learned Running Dunkin Donuts, will speak about some of the serious challenges businesses face today and the uplifting story of a family business that wanted to be the best at what they do, and ultimately became the now world-famous Dunkin’ Donuts brand. Tune in to gain insight into:
- When to take a business public and when to sell
- How to lead and build team trust in a crisis
- How to measure the likelihood of a franchises’ success
- How focusing a company can fuel explosive growth
- The importance of business school, and how certain classes changed the trajectory of the business
- The art of balancing exploitation and experimentation
- How to identify error in yourself, and how to correct and refine a company
Robert Rosenberg served as chief executive officer of Dunkin’ Donuts from 1963 until his retirement in 1998. Under his leadership, the company grew from a regional family business to one of America’s best known and loved brands. Rosenberg received his MBA from Harvard Business School, and in just weeks after graduating at the age of 25, assumed the position of chief executive officer. After retiring from Dunkin, Rosenberg taught in the Graduate School at Babson College and served many years on the boards of directors of other leading food service companies, including Domino‘s Pizza and Sonic Restaurants.
