How the World's Largest Network for Neighborhoods Grew Explosively Fast Join Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor, and hear her incredible journey that took her from a small Irish village to the mines of Ghana to her current role -- and all the lessons she learned along the way.
When the coronavirus pandemic forced people around the globe to isolate at home, millions flocked to the world's largest private social network for neighborhoods — Nextdoor — to exchange helpful information, goods and services. The number of active users increased 80 percent each week between February to March as people looked to connect more, like offering to pick up groceries or medicine for neighbors, to share supplies, or walk people's dogs -- and even intel on where to find scarce items like toilet paper. The hyperlocal app continues to play an increasingly important role in the community, as does CEO Sarah Friar’s leadership for the fast-growing organization. As a former executive at Salesforce and CFO of Square during its highly publicized IPO, she's an expert at managing sudden growth. In the next episode of our webinar series, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar speaks with Friar about the incredible journey that took her from a small Irish village to the mines of Ghana to her current role -- and all the lessons she learned along the way. Other topics include:
- Navigating user hyper-growth and strategy during the pandemic
- Driving monetization with responsibility and purpose
- Maintaining workplace culture in global offices while working remotely
- Corporate leadership’s role in diversifying the workplace and boardroom
- How to expand long-term customer loyalty and grow a community-driven platform
Prior to joining Nextdoor as CEO in 2018, Sarah Friar served as CFO at Square, SVP of Finance & Strategy at Salesforce, and lead software analyst and Business Unit Leader at Goldman Sachs, as well as leadership positions at McKinsey. Sarah sits on the boards of Walmart and Slack, and is co-founder of Ladies Who Launch, a network that mentors and inspires women entrepreneurs and business owners.
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!