6 Tips For Hiring Freelance Talent Join us as we discuss the need for flexibility in the post-COVID workplace and the need to build agile teams that help to prepare and respond to change quickly.
Originally aired Oct 29, 2020
There is no doubt about it: the way we work has changed considerably, especially due to the current health crisis, and the speed of these changes will only continue to increase in the future.
As the need for flexibility in the post-COVID workplace continues to rise, organizations will need to build agile teams that help to prepare and respond to change quickly. By hiring freelance talent, executives are given the ability to build scalable teams that can help their organizations become change-ready.
In this live webinar, Danny Beckett Jr., Founder & CEO of Assemble Technologies and Advisor at Entrepreneur NEXT will detail how freelance talent can help organizations adapt to a rapidly evolving landscape while minimizing the risks normally associated with hiring new talent. Attendees will learn:
- How to find, vet, and hire the right freelance talent for their organization
- Tips for building successful agile teams that are more efficient and affordable
- What to takes to retain freelance talent within agile teams, and build a positive culture in a varied workforce
About the Speaker
Danny Beckett Jr. is the Founder & CEO of Assemble Technologies and Advisor at Entrepreneur NEXT. His philosophy is family comes first, then it’s all about startups, business and the future of work. Beckett’s background includes 15+ years of building venture-backed tech companies that have generated over $250M+ in revenue. Two years ago, he founded Assemble with the mission to build a smarter way to work and help organizations access the talent they need, on-demand.
