Inventory Management: The Key to Strengthening Your Supply Chain Join us for this free webinar and learn what successful organizations are doing to manage their inventory and innovate in various areas of the supply chain.
Originally aired Nov 19, 2020
No business operates in a vacuum. Yet many businesses have siloed data that doesn’t allow them to truly understand how one area of operations affects the other. And for product-based businesses, inventory management is an integral area that directly or indirectly impacts almost every other part of the business.
Is your organization optimized to understand how your supply chain can be the most efficient?
That’s exactly what we are going to tackle in an upcoming free webinar, Inventory Management: The Key to Strengthening Your Supply Chain. Produced by Entrepreneur and Oracle NetSuite, this educational, informative session will feature two supply chain, operations, and inventory management experts as they unveil the multiple ways that you can leverage data to improve operations organization-wide.
Moderated by Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein, and joined by Revival Parts’ Director of Business Analytics and Project Management, Jerry Marks, and Oracle NetSuite’s Product Marketing Manager for Inventory Management, Abby Jenkins, we’ll pull back the curtain on what successful organizations are doing to not only manage their inventory, but to innovate in various areas of the supply chain.
Attendees of the webinar will learn:
- The multiple areas of your organization that are directly impacted by inventory management—even some you may not typically think about.
- The types of data you should be analyzing to truly understand the demands on your supply chain and how to spot areas for improvement.
- The innovations that can emerge when you have a holistic approach to inventory management, including putting the right systems in place to have the data you need when you need it.
- The decision-making capabilities that are enhanced by understanding your inventory through the lens of lost sales.
