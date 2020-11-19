Join us for this free webinar and learn what successful organizations are doing to manage their inventory and innovate in various areas of the supply chain.

Originally aired Nov 19, 2020

No business operates in a vacuum. Yet many businesses have siloed data that doesn’t allow them to truly understand how one area of operations affects the other. And for product-based businesses, inventory management is an integral area that directly or indirectly impacts almost every other part of the business.

Is your organization optimized to understand how your supply chain can be the most efficient?

That’s exactly what we are going to tackle in an upcoming free webinar, Inventory Management: The Key to Strengthening Your Supply Chain. Produced by Entrepreneur and Oracle NetSuite, this educational, informative session will feature two supply chain, operations, and inventory management experts as they unveil the multiple ways that you can leverage data to improve operations organization-wide.

Moderated by Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein, and joined by Revival Parts’ Director of Business Analytics and Project Management, Jerry Marks, and Oracle NetSuite’s Product Marketing Manager for Inventory Management, Abby Jenkins, we’ll pull back the curtain on what successful organizations are doing to not only manage their inventory, but to innovate in various areas of the supply chain.

Attendees of the webinar will learn: