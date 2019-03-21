Intro to Mindfulness and Meditation Discover how you can reduce stress and mental blocks and access creative thinking and problem-solving skills.
Originally aired Mar 21, 2019
What would it mean for you to increase your presence, become more self-aware, and lead from a place that is not reactive, but responsive and proactive based on being balanced and conscious?
Your mind is the most powerful tool you have. It’s where all your problems live -- as well as your solutions, inspiration, innovation and capacity for joy. The mind can often become cluttered and distracting, full of self-doubts and fears that hold you back from reaching your full potential. Meditation and mindfulness practices are time-tested tools that will help you reduce stress and blockages, so you can better access creative thinking and problem-solving skills. This workshop offers guidance to turn meditation into a habit and provides tools and techniques for a successful meditation practice.
Key takeaways:
• Proven benefits of meditation on the mind and body
• How to establish a consistent meditation practice
• How to enhance your power of focus and concentration
• Quick techniques to liberate yourself from stressors, blocks and tension
• How to redirect focus to the present moment and inspired-action
