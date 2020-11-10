Hear How an Entrepreneur Grew His Company to Be the Largest Independent Podcast Publisher Hear from Wondery founder/CEO Hernan Lopez about his greatest management lessons learned during his nearly 20-year tenure at Fox International Channels to Wondery's success story.
What do the most bingeable podcasts of our time -- Dirty John, Dr. Death, Business Wars, and American History Tellers -- all have in common? They are produced by Wondery, the world’s largest independent podcaster, known for its unique niche of immersive Hollywood-style storytelling. Launched in 2016, it became the fastest network to join the Top 10 ranker by Podtrac. Wondery's shows are so entertaining that 20 have reached No. 1 on Apple Podcasts, with many being turned into must-see TV. With $15M in venture capital from high-profile backers, it's projected to surpass $40M in revenue by the end of 2020, a 75% growth from 2019. In the next episode of our "Leadership Lessons" series, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar will host a lively conversation with Wondery founder/CEO Hernan Lopez. They will discuss the greatest management lessons Lopez learned, from his nearly 20-year tenure at Fox International Channels to Wondery and its majority ownership by women, LGBT, and people of color. Other topics include:
- How to determine if you should be an entrepreneur
- The pursuit of one specific idea in business
- How to build a media brand with incredible IP
- How to cultivate great workplace culture
- Hiring & recruiting in a COVID-19 world and beyond
- The best life hacks and most important leadership values
Hernan Lopez is Founder & CEO of Wondery, the largest independent podcast publisher. Wondery became the fastest network to join the Top 10 ranker by Podtrac, propelled by immersive hit shows like Dr. Death, Dirty John, American History Tellers, Business Wars, The Shrink Next Door and American Innovations. Prior to founding Wondery, Hernan was President & CEO of Fox International Channels, a $3bn division of Fox (now Disney).
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.
