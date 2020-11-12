Join Jennifer Dorsey, editorial director of Entrepreneur Press, and EIC Jason Feifer, as they discuss how entrepreneurs can transform themselves into best-selling authors.

Originally aired Nov 12, 2020

Writing a book can establish you as an authority in your field—but how do you write a great one, and how do you get it published?

Join Jennifer Dorsey, editorial director of Entrepreneur Press, the book division of Entrepreneur Media, in conversation with Entrepreneur magazine editor in chief Jason Feifer, as they discuss how entrepreneurs can transform themselves into best-selling authors.

Jennifer Dorsey is the editorial director of Entrepreneur Press. She has worked in the book publishing industry for over 20 years and specializes in nonfiction.