Storytelling: The Key to Sales and Marketing Success Learn how to implement storytelling in your pitch or marketing to increase audience buy-in.
Originally aired Mar 28, 2019
As a marketer or salesperson, how you get your point across is vital to your success. When should you sell with facts and figures? When should you try to speak to the buyer’s emotional subconscious instead? In general, people remember stories not just stats, so it's important to determine the right approach for your audience. Although storytelling is often thought of as an art, there are tried and true best practices we can all leverage.
Key Takeaways:
- Learn the elements of a great story
- Craft your marketing message
- See real-world examples of great storytelling
- Understand when to sell with facts and figures versus stories
