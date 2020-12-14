When the world turned upside down six months ago, business owners were presented with new challenges—a big one being how to market their businesses to yield successful results. Entrepreneurs are resilient though and full of fresh ideas, so they have found ways to adapt to our “new normal.”

During this webinar, Julia Stead, the CMO of Allocadia, will present her list of tips for marketing a business during these uncertain times. Attendees will learn:

What is most important when setting marketing goals and schedules.

How to sort marketing plans into risk categories based on the unpredictability of the market.

Why you should continue to invest in your marketing plan.

As CMO at Allocadia, Julia is focused on helping marketing leaders accelerate business growth by planning strategically, investing with purpose and maximizing performance. She is also a founding board member of the Women In Revenue non-profit organization, serving as the head of its PR committee. Prior to Allocadia, Julia was VP Marketing at Invoca and Head of Sales & Marketing at IPfolio, and along the way she’s been named a DMNews Top 40 under 40, a Top 40 Demand Marketing Game Changer and ABM Superhero. She holds an MBA from the University of Montreal and a bachelor’s degree in English from McGill University.