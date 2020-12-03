The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Overcoming Fear and Getting Started Join our Side Hustle expert Kim Perell as she teaches you how to flip fear on its head and find new meaning in the word through her four-step process.
Originally aired Dec 03, 2020
Is fear of failure holding you back from chasing your entrepreneurial dreams? You’re not alone! This is a common feeling communicated to our Side Hustle expert Kim Perell. Not to mention, around 33% of Americans say that this anxiety is the one thing standing between them and their goals.
The key isn’t to eliminate your fears, but rather to learn how to face them so that those fears and doubts don’t stop you from taking action to achieve your goals. That’s exactly why we’ve put together our latest webinar with Kim.
In this webinar, Kim will help you:
- Learn her proven process for facing your fears
- Push through the paralyzing fear of getting started
- Discover how to embrace your fears so they lose their power
- Get 6 secret strategies to tackle your fears
- Recognize what is holding you back, so you can move forward with confidence
Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, tech CEO and angel investor. She has repeatedly made headlines for her transformative story of a startup entrepreneur to a leading tech CEO and prominent angel investor.
Register today to lock in your spot!
