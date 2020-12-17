With growing consumer interest in how to save and invest during this downturn caused by the global pandemic, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar enlists Acorns CEO Noah Kerner as the next guest in our "Leadership Lessons" series. Founded in 2012, the popular fintech company has leveled the playing field for millions of Americans, helping 8.2M people save and invest over $7B. The easy-to-use micro-investing app allows people to build wealth naturally, pennies at a time. Everyday purchases are rounded up to the nearest dollar and then automatically invested in a low-cost, diversified portfolio of exchange-traded funds. In addition to sharing the steps to Acorns' success story, Kerner will discuss how his colorful background (former DJ for Jennifer Lopez and co-author of a book with the CEO of Barneys) and experience building, advising and investing in a variety of fast-growing startups (including WeWork, where he served as its first Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer) informs how he leads today. The four-time entrepreneur will also share his best practices on the following topics:

The keys to growing wealth in 2021

Creating a clear vision for your mission and product

Long-term growth (fast vs thoughtful, focused vs multiple product streams)

Building a team culture and attracting the best talent

Pitching strategic investors, VCs, and celebrities

Noah Kerner is CEO of the micro-investing app Acorns and co-founder of the shareholder rights startup, Say. In his 20’s, he built the leading creative agency for the young adult market, Noise, which developed hundreds of products and marketing campaigns for this generation including Facebook’s first application, the first credit card to reward responsibility rather than spending for Chase, Vice’s music site Noisey, and the top branded game in the App Store.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.