Sign up for this free webinar and hear from two industry leading CFOs about what they’re examining, analyzing, and planning for in 2021 and beyond.

Originally aired Jan 25, 2021

As we leave 2020 behind and enter 2021, business financial forecasts remain a moving target. With so much uncertainty still looming, how does your business begin to strategize for the future? What are the trends that are the most important to examine? And how are external factors impacting your business in ways that you can’t easily predict?

Those are the questions that we will dive into during Finance in 2021: Planning for the Future, a free webinar brought to you by NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Business communication expert and Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein will lead a conversation with two industry leading CFOs about what they’re examining, analyzing, and planning for in 2021 and beyond.

Speakers will include Jason Balk, CFO of Media Place Partners, and Dan Rosenthal, CFO at Root Insurance. Balk and Rosenthal will share what their companies are doing to best predict and plan, and what data sources they find the most valuable.

Join us for a conversation where we uncover how financial roles are changing and the financial trends that your company needs to be paying attention to in 2021 and beyond.

Attendees of the webinar will learn:

• Different viewpoints on short term and long-term planning, and how these have changed in the past year.

• Cascading impacts on your bottom line that are emerging from external business factors.

• Reaction timelines and how they need to change based on underlying data.

• Cash flow versus sales data, and how marrying the two together gives you the best picture.

• Responsibilities in accounting and financial positions and how they need to change to adapt to the current economic environment.