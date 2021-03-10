Exporting 101: Grow your Business Through International Sales Learn about government resources to grow your business internationally and limit risk with EXIM.
We live in a trade-driven economy, with 95% of the world’s consumers and two-thirds of all purchasing power located outside the United States. It may seem difficult to export internationally, but government resources are available to help. The federal government offers risk-mitigating resources and programs for all businesses, including minority and women owned businesses, veteran owned businesses, and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please join the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM) for an informative session about export financing tools, entrepreneurial programs, and services to help small businesses win sales and increase your global reach. You will learn:
- Why your company should be exporting, no matter how small the business.
- How to protect your company against export-related risks, including risk of foreign buyer nonpayment
- How to improve your company's cash flow and obtain financing
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!