Former Yahoo COO & Silicon Valley Veteran on How He Digitally Transformed Chegg into an $11B Powerhouse Join Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig as his discusses how he transformed the popular textbook rental model into today's digital age.
When schools and universities shut their doors and switched to online learning to slow the spread of coronavirus, the leading direct-to-student online learning platform experienced a huge demand in business (64% year-over-year revenue growth & 69% subscriber growth). In the next episode of our "If I Knew Then Leadership Lessons" series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar talks to Dan Rosensweig, President/CEO of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), about how he transformed the popular textbook rental model into today's digital age with on-demand educational resources that help students get smarter while saving time and money. The company has since gone public and is now worth $11B with 3 million subscribers in 190 countries. With 30 years of Silicon Valley experience as Yahoo's COO, Guitar Hero's CEO, and ZDNet's CEO, Rosensweig's background will make for an enlightening conversation. Other topics include:
- Virtual Learning/Online Education
- The Future of Higher Education
- The Steps to Digital Transformation
- How to Grow During The Pandemic
- Authenticity in Leadership & Corporate Culture
Dan Rosensweig joined Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) in 2010 with a vision to transform the popular textbook rental service into a leading provider of digital learning services for students, offering a suite of high-quality, low-cost, personalized and on-demand educational resources that help students save time, save money, and get smarter. Prior to Chegg, Dan served as CEO of Guitar Hero, COO of Yahoo!, and CEO of ZDNet. Dan serves as a Colgate University Emeritus Trustee, sits on the Board of Directors for both Adobe Systems, Inc. and Rent-the-Runway, and serves as a Senior Advisor for TPG Growth Ventures and an Advisor to both Kleiner Perkins and Bond Capital.
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.
