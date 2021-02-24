Originally aired Feb 24, 2021

Given all of the unexpected circumstances of 2020, virtually every company is undergoing some level of change. From dreaming up new strategies, to find the tools to help you enact change as it relates to the people and systems within your business, there’s a lot for business owners and managers to think about into the New Year.

That’s where change management comes in. It’s the topic of our upcoming webinar, Managing Change in 2021: Systems, People, and How They Must Work Together, brought to you by NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

Back by popular demand, Billy Thompson – Shark Tank success story and co-founder of Thompson Tee – will join Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein for a conversation on managing organizational change. How can organizations of all types and sizes figure out how to leverage what they learned in 2020 and are finding ways to stay nimble in 2021?



Thompson and Schiefebein will discuss how Thompson Tee – a direct-to-consumer brand – addresses change internally and externally. Join this conversation to learn: