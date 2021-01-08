How to Get the Most Out of the Second Covid Relief Bill Join our experts Mark Kohler and Mat Sorensen as they help make sense of this new piece of legislation so you can use its benefits to your business’s advantage.
Originally aired Jan 08, 2021
You’ve received the second round of Covid relief … now what? There are a lot of complicated details tied to the new Covid bill and you’re not alone in questioning them. But not to worry! We’re here to help you make sense of this new piece of legislation so you can use its benefits to your business’s advantage.
Let Mark Kohler and Mat Sorensen, two respected national tax attorneys, walk you through what you need to know about the second round of Covid relief. In this webinar, they’ll show you what benefits you should be utilizing to support your business:
- Hear how to get the first round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) assistance forgiven without tax consequences
- Discover if you qualify for a second round of PPP funds and how to get them
- Understand how business owners can get BOTH the PPP and Employee Retention Tax Credit
- Learn that ALL business owners can take advantage of the new 100% dining write-off
- Find out what to do if your employees get Covid-19
Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Main Street Business”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.
Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.
