Buy-Side Essentials for M & A Transactions Join us in an insightful discussion about the important details that buyers should know as they begin their acquisition process.
Originally aired Feb 10, 2021
In the current mergers and acquisitions marketplace, buyers are finding themselves up against greater competition. This landscape creates more vulnerability for paying above fair market price and missing red flags that may create greater costs post-acquisition.
Key topics include:
- Understanding the seller
- Market risks and challenges
- Asset sale vs. stock sale
- Key financial and tax due diligence considerations
- Pre-transaction structure planning
- And more
Your Panel of Experts:
Trent Bryson, CEO of Bryson, has established success as the head of one of Southern California’s leading insurance brokerage and corporate retirement firms.
Jim Cordova joined Windes in 1991 and has 30 years of experience in public accounting. He is the firm’s managing partner and also serves on the Windes Board of Directors and is a member of the firm’s Corporate Governance Committee.
Jeff Parsell joined Windes in 2007 and is a Partner in the firm’s Audit & Assurance Services department. He has 20 years of experience in public accounting, auditing both private and public companies.
Christy Woods is a Partner in the firm’s Tax department and also the Partner-in-Charge of the firm's Long Beach office. She began her public accounting career in 2006 and joined Windes in 2011.
