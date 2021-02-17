Don't Just Influence--WINfluence: A Virtual Book Launch with Author Jason Falls Join author Jason Falls and Jennifer Dorsey, Editorial Director of Entrepreneur Press, as they discuss Jason's new book, Winfluence: Reframing Influencer Marketing to Ignite Your Brand.
Originally aired Feb 17, 2021
Join author Jason Falls and Jennifer Dorsey, Editorial Director of Entrepreneur Press, as they discuss Jason's new book, Winfluence: Reframing Influencer Marketing to Ignite Your Brand. This virtual book launch will feature a reading by the author and a fireside chat Q&A about the power of influencer marketing.
And from this virtual book reading, you'll walkaway with:
- Insight into what's wrong with influencer marketing today
- A new perspective on thinking about influencer marketing strategically
- An understanding that influence happens in more places than social media.
- Practical steps to build and measure influence marketing
About the Speaker
Jason Falls solves problems. Most of the time they have to do with digital marketing for Cornett, a full-service advertising agency based in Lexington, Kentucky, where he leads digital strategy. His work has touched a number of major brands and has been recognized with several national and many regional awards, including a 2019 Shorty Award for his influence marketing work.
A public relations professional by trade and writer by craft, Falls has co-written two other books—No Bullshit Social Media: The All- Business, No-Hype Guide to Social Media Marketing (Que 2011) and The Rebel’s Guide to Email Marketing: Grow Your List, Break the Rules, and Win (Que 2012). Falls is also an innovator in the social analytics space, having published the first-ever research report on online conversations in 2012.
Noted as influential in the social technology and marketing space by Entrepreneur, Advertising Age, and others, Falls is a frequent media analyst and guest, appearing on or in outlets like the BBC World Service, ESPN’s Outside the Lines, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and NPR. Falls hosts two podcasts: Digging Deeper—Make Creativity Your Business Advantage, which features weekly interviews focused on marketing creativity, and Winfluence—The Influence Marketing Podcast, which is a companion to this book. You can find links to both at winfluencebook.com.
