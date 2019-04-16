Originally aired Apr 16, 2019

As entrepreneurs, we’re constantly making choices around money. But how do you actually feel about it? Do you feel worthy and capable of making a lot of it? Or not so much? Money is an often taboo subject, and that thinking can keep us stuck in our own businesses. Do you cringe at the idea of sharing your pricing? Do you apologize for your rates? Do you constantly fall short of sales goals? If so, you might need a money mindset makeover. In this 60-minute, hands-on digital workshop you’re learn how to heal your relationship with money and set yourself up for a strong and viable business. Learn the techniques that have helped my clients consistently achieve six and seven-figure businesses.

Key Takeaways: