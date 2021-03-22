So you’re ready to expand your business, but where and how do you get started? Franchising is one of the fastest ways to grow, but it’s not for everyone.

So you’re ready to expand your business, but where and how do you get started? Franchising is one of the fastest ways to grow, but it’s not for everyone. There are several questions you have to ask yourself concerning your finances, time commitment, goals, and more before diving in.

This is where franchising experts Rick Grossmann and Rob Gandley come in. With 30 years of franchising experience, Grossmann and Gandley know the ins and outs of turning a business into a franchise organization. To start, they know what factors you need to weigh before taking the leap.

In the first installment of our four-part Franchising Your Business webinar series, Jason Feifer, the editor in chief of Entrepreneur, will sit down with Grossmann and Gandley to discuss how you can determine if franchising is the best move for you.

During this webinar, they will

- Introduce the benefits of franchising

- Give you a glimpse of how running a franchise organization will change your business and life

- Teach you how to evaluate if you’re ready and equipped to franchise your business

- Explain the commitment you need to succeed

Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.

Rick had the honor of working with his mentor, Erwin Keup, as a contributing Author for the 7th edition of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise Bible published by Entrepreneur Press. Mr. Grossmann has been chosen as the new Author of Franchise Bible and his 8th Edition was released worldwide in January of 2017. He currently serves as an executive coach and strategist for multiple franchise clients."